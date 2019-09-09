<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in House of Representatives, Honourable Babatunde Hunpe has appealed to the contractor handling Agbara-Badagry-Seme road to employ people from the area in construction works.

He made the appeal when he visited officials of CGC Construction Company on-site at Gbaji Road along Badagry Seme Expressway on Monday.

Babatunde said the people of Badagry are complaining that the construction company did not employ youths in the construction of the road.

“I heard that you are bringing people from Lagos to work on the road repair; you did not employ youths in Badagry. This is not good. When you finish the road construction, you will boast that you have empowered over 3,000 youths in Badagry. This is the time my people need your assistance because the border post has been closed and many of them that are working around the border posts in Seme and Owode are jobless now. Please assist them by employing them to do manual jobs in this project so that they can get money to feed their families. Things are very hard now,” he said.

Hunpe assured the workers of the construction company that he would use his office to ensure that the company got paid on time to complete the reconstruction. The lawmaker urged them to hasten up with the reconstruction work, assuring them that nothing would happen to them in the area.

Responding, Mr Vincent Valentine, the Site Engineer, said the company had engaged about 70 people in the area on different construction works. He further assured the honourable the company would still more from the coastal city. He urged residents to support and cooperate with the construction company.