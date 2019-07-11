<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The member representing Alimosho Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Olufemi Adebanjo, has accused the police of protecting the vandals that vandalised the pipelines in Ijegun.

The lawmaker stated this in his motion on the pipeline explosion.

He disclosed that the residents of the affected community saw the vandals, but could not approach them because policemen were protecting them.

Adebanjo said, “The vandals were guarded by armed police men. Even the king of the placewere unable to go near. The people who saw the vandals had no number to call.”

Recall that the same issue had been treated by Senate. The Upper Legislative Chamber added Ijegun pipeline explosion to the investigative mandate of the Ad Hoc Committee set up on the recent explosion in Rivers State.