Lagos State Government on Friday re-opened the Club Quilox after securing the management’s commitment to comply with the state’s Environmental Laws, Regulations, guidelines, and standards.

The popular club owned by a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Abiola Peller, had organised a 36-hour non-stop event that led to traffic gridlock and noise pollution with its attendant effect on Victoria Island and its environs.

The Club was reopened after a meeting held at the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) office where its management committed to carrying out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

The management of the night club promised to ensure that its clients’ cars are properly parked in designated areas.

The club had also demonstrated a firm commitment to ensuring that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the state.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, who led the operation, said “we are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations. The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening.”

The LASEPA General Manager noted that the club closure would serve as a warning to other entertainment and event centres and prompt them to operate within the ambit of the law while carrying out their activities.

She urged entertainment and event centres to work with relevant agencies to put effective traffic management systems in place when hosting events and desist from generating noise.

Fasawe, however, vowed that the state government would not allow any business concern to constitute a nuisance to other users of the environment and would ensure strict compliance with the state’s environmental laws and regulations.