The Lagos State government has approved the construction of new blocks of classrooms, hostels and watchtowers in 29 Lagos Public schools spread across the five divisions of the State.

Some of the schools earmarked for the projects Phase 1 include Badagry Grammar School; Epe Grammar School, Eva Adelaja Memorial Girls Grammar School, Somolu; Araromi Ilogbo Junior Secondary School; Alagbado Junior Grammar School, Alimosho and Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School, Ifako Ijaye.

Others are Elemoro Community Secondary School, Ibeju–Lekki; Festac Junior Grammar School, Amuwo-Odofin; St. Joseph Secondary School, Mushin; Ajumoni Junior Grammar School, Isolo; Oriwu College, Ikorodu; Epetedo Senior High School; Lagos Island, Oriokuta Junior Grammar School, Ikorodu and Lagos State Model Colleges amongst others.

The Chairman of the Special Committee for Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) in Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Smith, who disclosed this during a strategic meeting held at Alausa, stressed that the projects will be executed under the Phase One Schools Rehabilitation Project exercise.





He revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared zero tolerance on the poor state of infrastructure in public schools and directed that all defective structures in schools be replaced with new classroom blocks.

Smith hinted that the present administration’s approach to revamping the public schools’ infrastructure is all-encompassing, saying “we are taking the issue of security seriously in our public schools that is why watchtowers, floodlights, security fences and panic alarm systems have been introduced as part of secondary school projects in order to keep the teachers and the pupils secured.”

The Chairman added that blocks of new hostels shall be provided in most of the model colleges to improve the quality of lives, expressing dissatisfaction at the poor state of the hostels which he described as inadequate and unacceptable.

He revealed that the delivery time for these projects is between eight to 15 months, depending on the scope of work in each school, while expressing optimism that the rehabilitation of public schools will surely lead to an increase in enrolment.