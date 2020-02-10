<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Government has denied reports on social media that there were large numbers of Chinese nationals infected with Coronavirus in Gowon Estate, saying preliminary investigation showed otherwise.

The social media report had said the Chinese nationals in Osoba Close, Gowon Estate recently came back from Wuhan and were treating themselves from symptoms of the virus in the estate.

But, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday said there was no Osoba close or street in Gowon Estate as speculated in the viral social media broadcast, adding that it has used all available intelligence from key community members to investigate the claim.

He said: “A team was deployed to the estate along with key community members, including ward focals, councillors, motor bike riders, market women, bar tenders, using implementation and Google maps to thoroughly search all streets in the estate.





“We will continue our investigation with full cooperation from the DPO of Gowon Estate Police Station through the intervention of the Office of the Chairman of Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area, who has promised to reinforce our surveillance team.”

He called on Lagos residents to desist from circulating any suspected case of Coronavirus outbreak directly to the public, adding that such cases should be reported to the ministry through dedicated phone numbers; 08023169485 and 08033685529.

“Circulating suspected disease outbreaks to the public can cause panic and anxiety among the citizens which may result in greater harm. We also call on Lagos residents not to engage in false news of disease outbreaks as this is considered a serious offence with biosecurity implications. Any person found to be engaging in this kind of misinformation will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Abayomi added.