<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has announced its plans to recruit 1,000 secondary school teachers into the state’s Post Primary Teaching Service.

“This is to ensure that the standard of secondary school education in the State is in tandem with the 21st century global educational standard under the present administration of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” a statement on the state’s website read.

TESCOM, however, asked all interested and qualified Nigerians who are residents in Lagos to visit its recruitment portal, tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng for full details of application procedures.

The job will be accessible between Wednesday, November 13th and Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.