Lagos State has recorded another coronavirus death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to seven.

In a statement via social media, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said, “Lagos recorded another #COVID19 death; a 63 year old male, Nigerian who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case”.





Professor Abayomi, further revealed that as at 14th of April, 2020, 25 new cases of #COVID19 infection was confirmed in Lagos State.

He further stated that the total number of confirmed #COVID19 Lagos cases rose to 217.

According to the health commissioner, eight fully recovered #COVID19 patients (2 females and 6 males) were discharged.

This brings the total number of those discharged in Lagos, to 69.