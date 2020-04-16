<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos state government has announced two new deaths from COVID-19.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health, broke the news on Twitter, on Thursday.

Abayomi said three patients, all male, died from the disease in the state on Wednesday. The death of one of the deceased, a doctor who had contact with an infected person.

The commissioner said two of the victims had no travel history or contact with an infected person.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is now 10. 235 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed while 85 patients have also been discharged.





“Update as at 15th April, 2020. 18 new cases of #COVID19 Infection were confirmed in Lagos on 15th of April, 2020. The new confirmation brings a total number of COVID19Lagos cases to 235,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded 3 additional deaths from #COVID19 related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

“Total #COVID19 related deaths are now 10 I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID19 infection in our communities by calling 08000CORONA #ForAGreaterLagos.”