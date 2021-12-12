Lagos records 483 new coronavirus infections

Lagos State led new COVID-19 infections for the second day running as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 612 new infections for Saturday.

It stated on Sunday that new cases were recorded in seven states and the FCT.

Newsmen report that the 612 cases recorded on Saturday indicate an increase of 79 new infections when compared with the 533 cases recorded on Friday.

For Saturday, Lagos State recorded more than half of the new infections with 483 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus has confirmed 79,775 infections and 754 deaths, about a quarter of the 2,981 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The NCDC said that the FCT and Rivers reported 49 infections and 38 infections respectively on Saturday, to place second and third on the log.

Oyo State reported 31 new infections, followed by Delta with five cases.

Ekiti State recorded four cases, while Bauchi and Jigawa reported one new infection each.

NCDC also stated that five states: Plateau, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto reported zero cases on Saturday.

Saturday’s new infections raised the total number of cases in the country to 217,063, while the fatality toll still stands at 2,981 as no fatality was recorded on Saturday.

Those treated and discharged from hospitals are 207,703 in number as Bauchi State reported a backlog of 38 discharges for Dec. 10.

The NCDC stated also that Nigeria already tested 3,629,527 samples since the outbreak of the virus on Feb 27, 2020.