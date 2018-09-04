The Lagos State Government has lamented astronomical increase in the cases of rape and domestic violence, disclosing that it received 3,089 cases through its agency, Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSRVT) in the last eight months.

The government also said a total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence across the state within the same period.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), who spoke on the activities of the DSRVT , yesterday, also said the agency handled 1,037 children’s cases in the same period, while seven convictions for sexual assault were recorded.

“From January 2018 till August 2018, DSVRT has recorded 3,089 cases. This indicates that the number of reports has doubled since last year when DVSRT handled a total of 1,044 cases for the entire year,” he said.

Represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Funmilola Odunlami, Kazeem said:

“From January 2018 till August 2018, the team has handled 1,037 cases in the office, 939 domestic violence cases, 245 child abuse, 40 defilement cases, 22 rape cases, 13 cases of attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration, 10 sexual assault by penetration cases and 48 other cases.

“We have recorded on average, 150 cases monthly. There are reported cases, through the $6,820 platform, which was commissioned in 2017, to facilitate the swift reporting of incidents of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse.

From January 1, 2018, till date, DSVRT has received 2,052 reports via the 6,820 short code.

“A total of 718 actual cases were reported (a lot of the reporters were testing the short code to see if it actually works).

Hence, DSVRT has responded to 357 reports of Domestic Violence, 195 reports of sexual abuse and 166 reports of child abuse, all reported via the 6,820 platform.

He expressed delight that the platform had broken the initial barrier of people who did not want to make a formal report at an office or police station. We are now able to interact directly with survivors and concerned witnesses and take vital steps in dealing with a case.

“This year, the team has also given a stronger focus on children who have witnessed intimate partner violence. A total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence within the home.

Some of these children have been taken through counselling programmes, to ensure they are able to psychologically deal with the events they have witnessed, without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.”

To sensitise residents on the ills of the sexual violence and abuse as well as enlighten survivors, the commissioner said a walk/mobile gender-based violence clinic is scheduled for Wednesday next week, with Jakande Estate and Okota as routes, because of the number of cases reported in the areas.