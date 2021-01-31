



Lagos state’s single-day count of COVID-19 infections has exceeded 1,000 — with 1,040 cases reported on Saturday.

This is the highest daily count recorded by the state where the first COVID-19 case in the country was confirmed on Feb 27, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its update for January 30, reported 1883 new positive cases of COVID-19 across 22 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Trailing Lagos is the FCT with 298 cases, Anambra 86, and Rivers 54.





Other states that confirmed new infections include: Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), Osun (27), Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2) and Plateau (1).

According to the NCDC, a total of 932 recoveries were recorded on Saturday with 461 discharged patients in Lagos state.

Also, one new death was recorded on Saturday, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 1,578.

A breakdown showed that Lagos has the highest number of positive cases with 8,576 patients –one-third of 25,267 active cases in the country.

Out of 130,557 confirmed cases in Nigeria, a total of 103,712 patients have been discharged.