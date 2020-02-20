<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Thursday promised to ease the way of doing business in the state through exploration of opportunities that would enhance synergy between it and the business community.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr Lola Akande, gave the assurance at a meeting with the Lagos business community in Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting had the theme: “Lagos Business Community: Toward Making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy”.

Akande said that the meeting was an opportunity to dialogue with the business community and generate useful ideas.

“Let us know what they feel about new policies and if they have suggestions.

“We want to know how convenient it is for them.

“I believe the way of doing business in the state is much better than it used to be because of so many things the government has put in place,” the commissioner said.

Akande said that Lagos State remained an investment hub owing to its growing population and efforts to ensure security of lives and property.

“We have a lot of constructions going on; once there is a network of good roads, prices of goods will come down and foreign investors will want to come in.





“Lagos State has the market for any business, we have the population as people troop into the state every second, this means we have markets.

“Lagos is an investment hub; security-wise, we are okay, considering the security outfit in place. l assure you we are relatively secure,” Akande said.

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, called for an understanding on common issues between the business community and state government.

“We want to achieve some understanding on common issues that concern the organised private sector.

“It is important for government to explain to us steps it has taken to resolve some of these issues and to consider LCCI’ s solution around these issues,” she said.

She urged the government to reconsider multiple taxation and tackle traffic congestion.

According to her, the two issues hinder smooth running of business in the state.

“This makes it difficult for LCCI to attract investors to the state.

“I hope that government will put into consideration all the issues and proffer solutions fast in order not to scare away investors,” Mabogunje said.

The LCCI president also urged the government to focus more on infrastructure development and carry LCCI’ along in its policies.