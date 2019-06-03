<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos state Ministry of Education has announced a shift in the dates for the screening test into the State Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Placement Test into JSS 1 in all public secondary schools.

The screening test into state model colleges had been earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Adesegun Ogundeji, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye explained that the postponement was necessitated by the inability of many schools and private individuals to adhere strictly to the dictates of the new full e-registration system adopted by the Examinations Board this year, which, according to her has made most of the data submitted incomplete.

Adekanye further noted that the Examinations Board had replaced the manual registration with e-registration to frustrate the activities of middle-men who have been extorting unsuspecting parents/guardians.

“There is need to clean up the data with a view to bringing every candidate on board thus necessitating the shift,” she said.

She therefore appealed for understanding, saying that a new date for the examinations will be communicated later.