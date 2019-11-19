<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to ensuring that practitioners of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in the State adhere strictly to standards to allow patients have access to quality services in reproductive health.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) Dr. Abiola Idowu at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Association of Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH) at the weekend in Ikeja disclosed that the State Government is very passionate at ensuring that all facilities offering reproductive services across the State conform to minimum set standards as well as deploy the right and basic equipment to provide quality assisted reproductive health services.

He disclosed that the State Government partnered AFRH to ensure adequate supervision of all facilities providing fertility services across the State adding that the State would put in extra efforts to remove the myths surrounding infertility and reproduction through effective campaign, education and sensitization.

Abayomi noted that the forum was meant to create a robust interface between fertility specialists, members of the AFRH and all stakeholders involved in fertility treatment as well as passing on necessary information to patients so that they do not associate with quacks.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Government had earlier inaugurated a seven-man committee early this year to monitor, regulate and enforce quality compliance in A.R.T practice in the State.

The Commissioner emphasized that the constitution of the committee was in line with Lagos State government’s vision to ensure best practices in assisted fertility practice adding that the inauguration of the committee aimed at fostering professionalism, quality assurance as well as curbing quackery in the assisted fertility practice.

He explained that since the inauguration of the committee, series of meetings had been held to deliver on its mandate and ensure facilities have the right and basic equipment to provide best of services.

Abayomi advised members of the public to patronize facilities with HEFAMAA logo and interface with HEFAMAA’s portal known as E-Hefamaa which has one of its schedules dedicated to Assisted Reproductive Technology.

He assured that HEFAMAA in collaboration with the committee will do all it takes to ensure best practices in assisted reproductive and fertility practice.

“HEFAMAA is known for its tough stance against quackery and unprofessional practices, and in line with our mandates, sanity must return to ART practice.

“I therefore used this medium to urge all practitioners and health facilities involved in ART practice to register and ensure proper accreditation with HEFAMAA because it will not be business as usual”, He said.

The Commissioner stated further that the State government through HEFAMAA will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all facilities operating in the State are duly registered and operated by qualified health care providers within the ambit of the law.

In his remark, the President of AFRH, Dr. Ibrahim Wada who was represented by the First Vice-President of the Association, Dr. Preye Fiebai lauded the Lagos State Government for setting the pace in the regulation of ART practice in the country.

He noted that the inaugurated Committee along with its constitution would bring about outstanding achievements and work assiduously to reposition the practice of ART in the State.