



The police operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command Sunday recovered the body of a day-old baby lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja area of the state.

The operative recovered the corpse after responding to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

This was noted in a media release by the State Police PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued on Sunday.





“Having discovered the corpse of the baby, the Police contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to evacuate the corpse,” he said.

Adejobi said the baby may have been abandoned by the mother and must have been exposed to risks that caused the death.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has described the act of dumping and/or killing babies as barbaric.

He, therefore, ordered the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the command to be watchful, with a view to bringing those perpetrating such act to book.