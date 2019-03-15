



The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has appointed DSP Bala Elkana as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

The new PPRO who took over from CSP Chike Oti, on Monday, enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 2003. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law (LLB), Masters Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution and a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA).

He had served in different commands and held various positions, including Operations Officer, Divisional Crime Officer, Divisional Police Officer, Community Policing Officer. In addition to all these positions, he was the PPRO in Niger and Akwa Ibom states.

Elkanan who is bringing with him a rich background in public relations and information management, is also a Fellow of Corporate Institute of Administration, and an active member of International Association of Chiefs of Police and a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Until his recent posting, he was an Investigator in the IGP Monitoring Unit. Meanwhile, Bala can be reached on GSM 07063116303