



The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosun, has warned against the act of jungle justice frequently unleashed on some suspects in the state.

The Lagos police boss vowed to stop such act in the state as it was becoming too rampant.

To act as deterrence, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command recently arrested three community leaders, who allegedly lynched a burglar in Ikotun area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the operatives attached to Ikotun Police division arrested the community leaders of Ikotun area of the state for lynching a suspected burglar.





He suspect was said to have gained entrance into the room of one Mrs Adeyemi Opeyemi, of No 2, Asalu Bus Stop, off Abaranje Road, Ikotun, in an attempt to rob her.

According to him, she raised the alarm and the burglar escaped into the street where some members of the community apprehended and beat him to death.

Adejobi said that the community leaders arrested include Sakariyau Biliaminu, 66; John Adeyemi, 77 and Gabriel Ajayi, 55.

He added that the suspects have some questions to answer pertaining to the killing of the suspect.