<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has reportedly paid condolence visit to the family of Kolade Johnson, a youthful football fan who was shot dead by men of the Anti-Cultism Squad.

This was revealed in a series of tweets via the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force, @PoliceNG.

According to the information as tweeted, Muazu was accompanied by the DCP in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Ayuba Elkanah; DCP in charge of the Department of Operations, DCP Mohammed Ali; the DCP in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, and other Senior Police Officers from the Command.

Muazu was reportedly received by the head of the deceased’s family, Mr. Remi Lukman, in their residence at No. 1, Beco Street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop in Lagos.

Part of the tweets reads: “Muazu condemned the action of members of the anti-cultism team suspected to have carried out the shooting and reiterated his commitment in ensuring that justice is done in the matter.

“He stated that the men suspected to have carried out the shooting have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

“He also revealed their names as Insp. Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sgt. Godwin Orji, who were both attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad.

“The CP prayed for the repose of the soul of Kolade Johnson and also prayed that the Almighty God will grant the family, friends and well wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“In his reaction, family head, Mr. Lukman, expressed his gratitude to the CP for honoring the family with his presence and his resolve in ensuring that justice prevails in the case.

“He commended the CP for the bold steps taken in exposing those behind the shootings.

“He added that, ‘I thought it is going to be a one man’s fight, but seeing the Police high Command joining our family in this fight has shown that justice will not only be done to Kolade but to the entire Nigerian youths.’”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who signed the tweets, said. “I am glad that we have a new Police Force which believes in justice.”