



The Police operatives attached to Bariga Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Segun Ezekiel, m, 24, leader of Aiye Confraternity in Bariga Area, on 31st March, 2021, for firing and killing one Taye Gbalagbala, m, 30, the alleged leader of the Eye Confraternity in Barija, on 28th March, 2021.

The suspect has been alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorising the entire Bariga Area of the state. He has confessed to the crime and that he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in company of other three members of Aiye Confraternity in his domain.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible arrest of other fleeing culprits.

In another development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division and the local security operatives, in a combined operation, on 29th March, 2021, at about 4.50am, engaged some suspected armed robbers that were operating in military Camouflage at No 41, Menulo Street, off Elepe Ikorodu, in a gun battle and neutralise them.





The suspected armed robbers had laid a siege on the block of flats at the above address, cut the American fence wire and broke into the flats in the compound. They robbed the occupants of their belongings including laptops, phones, one PS-4, gold necklaces and wrist watches worth millions of naira.

After the gun duel, the team assessed the scene and discovered that two (2) of the suspected armed robbers were fatally injured and eventually gave up the ghost. Their corpses have been deposited at a public morgue for further actions.

The following items were recovered from them: two (2) locally-made guns with four (4) live cartridges, one big cutter, three schizles, one jack, two scissors, one apple laptop, one catapult, bank ATM cards, three black bags, wrist watches, military Camouflage and the sum of four hundred and sixty thousand, six hundred and fifty naira only (#460,650).

The Commissioner of Police has commended the policemen and vigilantes for their gallantry and zeal to engage the suspected armed robbers and neutralise their operations in the area. He has ordered that the Divisional Police Officer of Ikorodu Division and the Area Commander, Area N, Ijede-Ikorodu, to fish out other members of the syndicate and those who venture into similar criminal acts of house braking and burglary in the entire Ikorodu Division of Lagos State.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore, reiterated the command’s zeal to work with all relevant stakeholders in combating crimes and criminality in Lagos State.