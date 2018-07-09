The Lagos State government has said it intends distributing basic sign language pamphlets for communication use in police station, hospitals, banks and other places where persons with hearing and speaking impairment seek services.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, at the 2018 Sign Language Training Workshop themed “Towards An Inclusive Lagos” in Alausa.

According to him, the idea of the sign language booklet has become a necessity in addressing communication difficulties faced by persons living with speech impairment when seeking for services in public places.

Dabiri stated that hospitals, police stations and banks would be used to pilot the scheme, which will be extended to other areas to educate the populace about some basic communication signs for speech impaired persons.

The General Manager, Lagos State Office of Disability (LASODA), Dr. Babatunde Awelenje, expressed optimism that participants at the end of the three-day workshop would be better informed about interacting with persons living with hearing impairment in public places.

Chairman of LASODA board, Dr. Waheed Oki, disclosed that over 2,000 persons have been trained to communicate with hearing impaired persons since establishment of the office in 2013.

The commissioner stated that the state was determined to bridge the long communication gap that has made these persons feel isolated and excluded from enjoying same privileges as other members of the society.