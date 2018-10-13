



The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has assured intending pilgrims for the 2019 holy pilgrimage of an improved hajj operation.

Abdulrahman Ishola, the Executive Secretary of the board, gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

Ishola said: “The 2018 hajj operation was smooth and we thank God for that. We will ensure that the 2019 operation is even better.

“We are aiming at 3,000 pilgrims in 2019, as against 2,000 in 2018, and planning has already begun to ensure that they are well catered for.”

Ishola added that the board had also introduced flexible payment plans for intending pilgrims, who could not afford to make full payment at once.

He said: “Payment by installment is one of the packages we have introduced; this provides an opportunity for intending pilgrims to pay N500,000 as first installment and pay the rest over a period of time.

“This is to create opportunities for as many intending pilgrims as possible to benefit from the hajj.”

He advised intending pilgrims to seize the opportunity to make early payments in order to secure their desired space and thanked the Lagos State Government for its continued support.