Pensioners of the Lagos Television (LTV) have appealed to the Lagos State governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, to prevail on the management of the station to pay all withheld pension benefits of all retired staff of the station since 2015.

The pensioners in a press conference in Lagos, recently, lamented the untold hardship they are facing following the unfavourable treatment given to them after investing productive years in the station and called on the government to prevail over the incident.

A former Director, Marketing Department of the station who retired in 2015, Hakeem Adewunmu, alleged that the problem were caused by some mismanagement, adding that many homes are experiencing financial turmoil due to the non payment of their pension.

According to him, “For the past years, I have not received a kobo. I have retired since 2015 but yet to get my gratuity and pension. Majority of LTV pensioners are suffering, and some of our members have died in the struggles. I lost my wife due to my inability to meet up with the medical requirements. I sincerely appeal to the governor of Lagos State to intervene in this matter and bring succour to LTV pensioners because we have worked for it, hence our entitlement should not be held.”

Also, a retired Manager of Programmes, Teslim Ajayi, expressed disappointment at the non payment of their pension funds, saying effort by the pensioners to appeal to the management had not yielded result.