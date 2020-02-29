<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Saturday said that its pensioners above 60 years old would from April this year, begin to enjoy a free health insurance scheme.

Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) made the disclosure in Lagos, NAN reported.

According to her, the facility would be accessible in all the state General Hospitals, Primary Healthcare Centres and private hospitals.

“The State Government will be responsible for the payment of the premium, which will be renewed yearly.

“We have put in place mechanisms that will enable us to pay for the premium of all the pensioners that had been enrolled for the scheme by March.

“And by April, the pensioners can begin to access the scheme,” she said.

Onanuga, who said that registration of the beneficiaries had commenced, added that the scheme would be an annual insurance cover for the pensioners.





The director-general said that the scheme would not currently cover pensioners below 60 years, because they were considered as still active, and should, therefore, cater for themselves.

Onanuga, however, said that pensioners below 60 years, who were interested in the scheme, were free to enroll and make their payments as individuals or register their family.

“As a State Government, we do not encourage a lackadaisical attitude on the part of our residents or citizens.

“At age 53, which is the life expectancy age, one is still very active.

“Globally, the beneficiaries of such social securities are from 60 years and above.

“Nigeria, as a developing economy, hoping to achieve the status of a developed economy, should not be seen dragging the world back.

“We encourage our citizens to be agile and add value, not liability on the society,” she said.

According to her, plans are also underway for the pensioners, to soon begin to enjoy free transportation in all the Lagos metropolitan buses and ferry.