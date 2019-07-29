<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration will partner with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the areas of traffic management and security.

The governor spoke at the weekend when he received the Consul-General of the UAE Consulate in Nigeria, Dr. Abdulla Al-Mandoos, at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He noted that in the last decade, UAE had become a destination of choice for Nigerian tourists and businessmen.

This, the governor said, should deepen the existing bilateral agreements between Nigeria and UAE.

“As a government, we have several things to learn from the story of UAE’s transformation. Dubai, which is the country’s commercial hub, shares so many similarities with Lagos. This is why I am elated to receive Dr. Al-mandoos and we welcome him.

“Let me disclose that Lagos is ready to deepen the relationship between the two countries and we are working on collaborations in traffic management and security,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that there would also be collaborations in harnessing Lagos cultural potential to expand local tourism business, expressing optimism that the envoy’s visit would deepen trade and yield positive results for both countries.

“We are hoping that during your tenure, we shall further expand and grow the relationship between the two countries,” the governor said.

Dr. Al-mandoos said the aim of his visit was to get cooperation and support of Lagos government on various areas of interest between Lagos and UAE.

The diplomat promised there would be collaborations in the areas of security and education, noting that the partnership would assist the state to improve its tourism potential.

Al-mandoos used the meeting to push the consulate’s land request to the governor for the building of its office and a cultural centre.