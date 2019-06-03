<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, will on Thursday retire from service, four days before attaining the statutory 65 years retirement age.

She would be succeeded by the next senior judge in the State judiciary, Justice Kazeem Alogba as 17th Chief Judge of Lagos State.

Alogba will be Acting Chief Judge pending his screening and confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

As part of activities marking her retirement, a pull-out ceremony will hold Thursday at Igbosere High Court, Lagos.

Monday, she was at the Governor’s office, Alausa for briefing and farewell visit.

Justice Oke was appointed by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in September 2017 as the 16th Chief Justice of the state.

She joined the Lagos State Judiciary as a Senior Magistrate and became Chief Magistrate Grade (1) 1986-1996 and Deputy Chief Registrar 1993-1994.

She was appointed a Judge of High Court of Lagos State on July 19, 1996.

Oke succeeded Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade who retired as Chief Judge of Lagos on September 24, 2017.

During her two-year tenure as Chief Judge, Justice introduced many innovations and reforms that transformed the state judiciary.

The reforms include establishment of the Small Claims Court, Restorative Justice System, Sentencing Guideline for Judges and Magistrates, the introduction of civil procedure rules and practice direction among others.

Justice Oke also visited the five federal prisons in Lagos during which scores of deserving inmates were granted amnesty.

Two weeks ago, she visited Bethesda Home for the Blind, Idi-Oro, Mushin and Optimal Home (Orphanages), Isheri, Ojodu-Berger where she donated relief materials and assured the inmates of continued support of the Lagos Judiciary.