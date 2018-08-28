The Akran of Badagry, De Aholu Menu-Toyi I, on Tuesday said the Lagos Council of Obas would soon meet Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode over the deplorable state of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Menu-Toyi I told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the deplorable state of the road had retarded the growth of the ancient city and movement of people.

The monarch said that the council had decided to pay a visit to the governor in order to hasten work on the ongoing road construction between Mile 2 and Okokomaiko.

“I am not happy with the state of the road. Lagos-Badagry Expressway is an international road, which is supposed to be the responsibility of Federal Government, but it has been abandoned.

“The road is deterring investors from coming to the town, while tourists are no longer visiting Badagry.

“Sons and daughters of the land now prefer to enjoy their holidays in Lagos instead of coming home.

“Motorists and passengers spend up to five hours in the gridlock before getting to the city, a journey that is supposed to take an hour.

“The road has now become a deathtrap to my citizens, this is sad,” the monarch said.

Also, Mr Oloyede Edun, the Vice-Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said that many lives had been lost to accidents due to deplorable condition of the road.

Meanwhile, Babatunde Hunpe, the Special Adviser to Ambode on Environment said the state government was awaiting Federal Government’s approval to reconstruct Okokomaiko/Seme Border Section of the expressway.

Hunpe said that work on the road would start immediately the state government secured the approval.