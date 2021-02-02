



The Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has expressed shock over the death of Prince Tony Momoh who passed on at 81.

Mr Adeleye Ajayi, the State NUJ Chairman said this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ajayi said that the erudite journalist contributed immensely to the advancement of journalism both in pre-and post-independence Nigeria.

“Momoh was a versatile journalist who will be remembered for two celebrated cases. The case of Tony Momoh Vs House of Representatives (1982) and Tony Momoh Vs Senate (1983).





“He served as Editor and Deputy General Manager of the Daily Times.

“Momoh served as Minister of Information and Culture between 1986 and 1990,’’ he said.

Ajayi said that the former minister took giant strides in Nigeria politics.

“He was appointed Chairman, Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

“Momoh was also at one time a frontline member of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

“Until his death, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

He prayed that the lord will grant his family, friends and the entire citizenry the fortitude to bear the lost