The newly sworn in executives of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State branch, have listed ways of checking quackery in the health sector as well as substance abuse among youths.

The association frowned at the rate of quackery in the medical profession, which it said had increased disease burden and mortality rate in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Chairman of the association, Dr. Saliu Oseni, said quackery and substance abuse could be effectively checked through prescription right and public awareness.

Oseni said there was gross abuse of access to some drugs by members of the public, which, he said, had led to the untimely death of many Nigerians, adding that massive public enlightenment was needed to combat the menace.

“One of the ways to eliminate quackery in healthcare delivery is to implement the prescription right and limit over the counter drugs.

“It Is important that appropriate diagnosis and subsequent prescription is made by that attending physicians, and that should be the tenable access to drugs in our available dispensaries,” he explained.

According to him, a legislation should be made available to ensure that prescription is strictly adhered to in dispensing drugs.

He noted that the new executives would be committed to tackling quackery, promotion of welfare and rights of members, ensuring transparency and accountability, as well as pursing an enabling environment for the business and practice of medicine in Lagos State.

He appealed to the state government to work cordially with officers of NMA, assuring that the association, under his watch, was poised to partner with practitioners in the sector towards the delivery of quality healthcare to Nigerians.