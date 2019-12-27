<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The traditional ruler of Ashiwaju-Dada Land in Agbado Oke-Ode Local Council Development Area of Alimosho in Lagos State, Baale Kehinde Akerele, has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to repair the dilapidated roads at Ashiwaju-Dada down to Peace Crescent and Area 1 Community.

He spoke during a ceremony to mark his first year anniversary.

The roads, he said, had increased the sufferings of commuters.

He said the roads had affected their economic activities.

Baale Akerele congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his six months achievements in office.

“I want to appeal to our governor to attend to Ashiwaju-Dada road down to Peace Crescent and Area 1. We want the roads to be reconstructed and we believe our governor will look into it,” he said.

Baale Akerele hailed the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, for his steadfastness and leadership skill.