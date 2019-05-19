<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oba of Isheri-Olofin in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, Wahab Balogun, has debunked allegations of harassment and land grabbing leveled against him by one Alhaji Shamusideen Alade Adebimpe before the State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbing.

One of the allegations leveled against the 92-year-old monarch was that he encroached on a parcel of land in the area, causing chaos and destruction of property of residents, illegally evicting them and transferring titles to third parties.

But at a public hearing headed by the coordinator of the agency, Mr. Owolabi Arole, at the weekend, Oba Balogun, the Isheri-Olofin community representative, Otunba Remi Adeoye and the Secretary of the town, Alfa Isiaka Abogunloko, vehemently denied the allegations.

Counsel to the trio stated that it was the accuser, Adebimpe that was a land grabber, trespasser, and encroacher on people’s landed property despite court judgment and Court of Appeal order that the status quo be maintained by the family, a judgment debtor that allegedly sold land to him.

“It is however, pertinent for us to let the world know the true position on the land issue, contrary to the tissue of lies stated in the petition written by Alhaji Shamsideen Alade Adebimpe through One Oluwole Ahmed.

“The land issue is not between Isheri-Olofin or Alhaji Adebimpe, but between Oba Balogun, the people of Isheri-Olofin and Ishau Olorunfunmi Madarikan family of Idimu.

“Oba Wahab Ayinde Balogun and the people of Isheri-Olofin won a 32-year-old land legal tussle against the Ishau Olorunfunmi Madarikan family in the judgment of suit No: ID/488/80 delivered on May 15, 2012, by Justice Lawal Akapo of the State High Court.

” Base on the court’s verdict, Madarikan family filed application for stay of execution which was dismissed by the same court on October 23, 2012, with cost, while an order of perpetual injunction restraining them, their servants, agents and/or privies from further act of trespass was also granted against the judgement debtors (the Ishau Olorunfunmi Madarikan family).

“They went to Appeal Court in 2013 in suit No: CAL/662a/013 in which the parties were ordered to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the appeal.

“All these were duly complied with by Oba Balogun and the people of Isheri Olofin as law-abiding citizens of Nigeria, while the Ishau Olorunfunmi Madarikan family and their agents, particularly Alhaji Shamsideen Alade Adebimpe disobeyed courts orders by selling the land,” the counsel stated.

However, the coordinator of the State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbing, Mr Arole, has ordered the parties involved to obey the resolution of the court.