The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday met with the leaders of various markets in Lagos to discuss measures being put in place to secure the markets.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the police chief, had in attendance the leaders of Alaba International Market, Ladipo, Computer Village, Trade Fair, Balogun, Lagos Island, among others.

According to the spokesman for the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, after thorough deliberation on the security situations in the markets, the CP reassured the market leaders of adequate protection of lives and property in the markets, including customers and workers in their respective markets in the state.





The police chief cited some rumoured threats of attacks on the markets and reassured that all that needed to be done were being done to neutralise any form of attacks in any part of the state.

In their reactions, the market leaders told the police chief some areas where the command and the Lagos State government should focus and improve on.

They particularly requested the installation of CCTV cameras at major markets in the state and regular deployment of police personnel and other security agents to the markets.

They also promised to work with the Commissioner of Police to reciprocate his thoughtfulness and proactiveness towards having effective policing of the markets and the state in general.