



The Endometriosis Support Group of Nigeria (ESGN) is holding the 2019 edition of the annual endometriosis awareness campaign tagged, five kilometer Endomarch today.

Announcing this, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, the founder of the ESGN, while addressing journalists at his Nordica Fertility Centre office in Lagos, said that the climax of the march would be a carnival, apart from other activities and stressed that there is a need to keep talking about the endometriosis symptoms.

Dr. Abayomi, who is also Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, explained that increased awareness would help women reduce the risks of infertility and create a safer world where they can live a stigma-free life.

Themed, “End The Silence,” the campaign is targeted at women and girls living with endometriosis to encourage them to speak up so that they can get relevant assistance to manage their condition well and afford them the opportunities of not losing out on their daily activities during menstruation.

Mrs. Tola Ajayi, the coordinator of ESGN, who also spoke at the media parley, said the theme of the year’s endometriosis awareness is very timely because many women, who have once faced the challenges of endometriosis and are now managing it well, always find it difficult to share their experiences for others to learn.

“But with this theme and an improved awareness, it is hoped that women will now begin to speak up so as to encourage all those living with endometriosis not see it as something they cannot manage and also prevent stigmatisation,” she said.

The event will start with a walk today by 7 am from the Onikan mall, down to Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island.

Other activities in the event are as follows: Endo ‘end the silence’ musical concert; Face of Endo Announcement where three winners will each become ESGN Brand Ambassadors and will be awarded cash prizes.

The Ambassadors will also embark on a one-year volunteering programme.

The rest of activities are, Endo Ambassador Recognition: Project presentation and recognition of previous ambassadors testimonials from women living with endometriosis.

There will also be a fundraising which proceeds from donations and event activities would be channeled towards the Endometriosis research in Nigeria.