No fewer than one thousand residents of five different wards in Apapa Constituency 1 in Lagos State had benefited from a four-day free health mission organised by Mo’care Meranda Charity Foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health mission was one of the pet projects of Mrs Mojisola Meranda, a lawmaker representing Apapa Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The health mission was tagged: “Healthy Citizens make a Healthy Community’’.

Meranda told NAN that residents of the areas benefited from free health services, including consultation and treatment for common ailments.

“We are screening people for hypertension, diabetes, eye care and provision of eye glasses, dental care, free extraction and screening, free scaling and polishing, family planning services, HIV counselling and testing, among others.

“During the first two days, 450 residents were checked and treated at Apapa Amusement Park; today being Saturday, no fewer than 500 people have also undergone various checkups and treatments.

“All these are absolutely free; nobody is collecting a dime from anybody.

“This is my own way of showing appreciation and giving back to the community.

“Also, it is part of my corporate social responsibilities to my people,’’ Meranda said.

The lawmaker said those with severe cases would be referred to the general hospital for proper care and treatment, while those who do not have means of paying their bills would be assisted.

She said her foundation provided a mobile clinic attending to those that needed to be on admission for few hours.

Meranda: “After they have been checked, if their ailment is not a case for this mission, we give them a referral to the general hospital.’’

The lawmaker assured the residents that the health mission would be an annual exercise.

Commenting, Mrs Rasheedat Oludayo, one of the beneficiaries, expressed joy that she was freely treated.

“I am very happy because my life has changed; I am now a living being.

“I almost gone blind, but thank God today I have a free eye glass,’’ Oludayo said.

Also, Mrs Kehinde Omoboriowo, who expressed shock over the show of love displayed by Meranda, said that she did not believe she could get free treatment.

“In fact, I do not believe that I can enjoy free treatment of my ailment, diabetes. I am so happy,’’ elated Omoboriowo said.