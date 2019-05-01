<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for securing the release of Ms Zainab Aliyu, who was arrested by Saudi Arabian authorities for alleged possession of codeine.

Olulade, a member representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, also congratulated Zainab’s parents and applauded the Federal Government for the role it played in her release.

The two-term lawmaker wondered why some individuals would have the guts and confidence to plant drugs in luggage belonging to other people.

“If not for the swift intervention of the Federal Government and other well-meaning individuals, only God knows what the fate of Zainab and Ibrahim Abubakar would have been.

“This calls for serious concern, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has a lot to do to ensuring that those responsible for this dastardly act are seriously dealt with.

“Every other concerned security agency must rise up to the occasion and ensure that security at our airports is tightened.

“I see no reason why drugs should scale through our security here at our airports and get to another country.

“If the security agencies responsible for securing the airports are doing their jobs diligently, then people should not jet out of the country, only for them to get to their destinations and be caught,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

Olulade, a former Chairman, House Committee on Health Services as well as Information and Strategy, also commended the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for taking up the matter and ensuring the release of the two Nigerians.

NAN recalls that Zainab Aliyu, a final year student of Yusuf Maitama-Sule University, Kano, was arrested in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 25, 2018, for alleged drug trafficking.

She travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj with her mother and elder sister.