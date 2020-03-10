The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, has said the index Lassa fever patient has been discharged.
Wasiu in a statement on Tuesday said the patient has recovered from the disease.
“The index Lassa Fever case with us has done very well. We were able to successfully manage the case and he has been discharged today (Tuesday). Well done to all team members,” he said.
Lagos State had on February 19 recorded a case of the Lassa hemorrhagic fever and was isolated at the LUTH Isolation centre.
