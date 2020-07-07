



The Lagos State Government says it has kicked off the “Jobs Initiative Lagos Programme” for youths in eight Lagos-based tertiary institutions.

Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Education, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Wahab said that the programme was designed as a complementary training for students in the final and penultimate years.

He said essence of the programme was to fill the documented gaps in the current curriculum that was essential in the employment market and enhance the employability of graduates in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Lagos.

“It will help the final and penultimate years in entrepreneurship, employability and basic digital skills required for the workplace.

“Candidates, who registered through www.jobsinlagos.ng and complete the programme, will get an opportunity to be featured on job’s portal from where partner corporate organisations can select fresh graduates for recruitment.

“The initiative will run alongside a more robust digital skills campaign ‘Digital Skills Initiative Lagos’.

“It aims at empowering over one million young people in the state by 2023 with digital skills, which will invariably position Lagos as the Tech Hub of Africa,” Wahab said.





He said that students in secondary schools in Lagos would have access to well trained instructors.

“While those out of school would be able to access digital skills training and various internship opportunities as they complete the programmes.

“The projects are being coordinated by Lofty Inc Allied Partners Limited – an innovative development company that grows startup teams, manages innovation programmes and facilitates impact projects in West Africa.

“LoftyInc, an award-winning pioneer in Nigeria’s innovation sector, is in partnership with Microsoft, VMware IT Academy, Wennovation Hub, LoftyInc Capital Management and a host of other corporates,” the governor’s aide said.

Wahab added that the first phase of the ‘Jobs Initiatives Lagos’ kicked off in June and would continue over the next four months leveraging on the virtual learning platform.

“While the ‘Digital Skills Initiative Lagos’ will commence virtually until the ease of the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The two programmes are in sync with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration in Lagos State, wherein education is a key pillar with a multiplier effect on human capital development and ecosystem.

“Our plan is to empower one million students in digital skills By 2023,” he said.