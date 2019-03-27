<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos State Chief Judiciary has slated April 17 to 29, 2019 as Easter holiday for all Judges of the State High Court.

In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Lagos State, Mrs D.T. Olatokun, the Chief Judge approved the break pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4(a) & (b) of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

The statement further stated that the Chief Judge had made arrangements for dealing with urgent cases during the break by directing Judges to preside over all urgent applications related to any substantive case already assigned to them.

“It is hereby stated for general information that the Chief Judge of Lagos State, the Honourable Mr. Justice Opeyemi O. Oke, has pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4(a) & (b) of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 approved that the period between Wednesday the 17th day of April, 2019 to Friday the 26th day of April, 2019 shall be the period fixed for Easter vacation 2019. Please note that work shall resume on Monday the 29th day of April, 2019,” the statement explained.

“Arrangements for dealing with urgent cases during the Easter vacation are that each judge will deal with all urgent applications related to any substantive cause already assigned to him/her. Any urgent application, the substantive cause of which has not already been assigned will be dealt with by the judge to whom the application is specifically assigned.

“Notwithstanding the provision of order 49. Rule 4, any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of the Easter vacation where such a cause is urgent and provided that the condition prescribed by order 49 rule § shall be observed and complied with,” she stated.

All judges were expected to resume duty on April 29, 2019, the chief registrar stated.

In a related development, the Lagos State Judiciary has announced that it has improved its Probate Registry by creating an e-probate for easier and faster processing of letters of administration/grant of probate.

A statement by the Chief Registrar, Mrs D. T. Olatokun stated that the e-probate could be accessed at probate.lagosjudiciary.gov.ng