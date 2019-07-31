<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday, said that a section of the Jibowu Crossing in Yaba area of the State would be closed for 30 days, starting Wednesday (today) to Thursday, August 29, 2019.

On its verified Twitter handle, the government said the closure is due to the relocation of gas pipes situated close to the perimeter of the rail line.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area but road users who cannot completely ignore the corridor are advised to obey traffic officers and other law enforcement personnel assigned to manage traffic during the period of relocation of the gas pipeline,” said the State Ministry of Transportation.