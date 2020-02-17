<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Government on Monday issued a quit notice to all traders with containerized stores and other forms of stalls at Oke Arin Market at Ebute-Ero under the Eko Bridge recently gutted by fire to relocate with immediate effect.

The State Government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, asked all the traders under the Bridge including those not affected by the fire incident of last Sunday to move from the present location.

He added that also affected are people with different structures under the Eko Bridge who engaged in one form of selling activity or the other.

The statement added that the State Government cannot fold its hands and watch the lives of majority of the residents exposed to avoidable dangers, stressing that the continuation of trading activities by the traders is putting the integrity of the Eko Bridge at risk.





Bello added that all traders and those who have erected different types of shanties under the Eko Bridge must find alternative places to trade as the state Government will soon erect a fence round the whole area.

He said the continuation of trading activities under the Eko Bridge will affect the bridge and the possibility of endangering the lives of several thousands who make use of the bridge daily.

He said that towards this end, the State Government has directed the security agencies to monitor the immediate relocation of all traders from the present location under the bridge and also ensure that no one is allowed to continue with trading activities under any guise under the Eko Bridge anymore.

Bello also advised the Local Government authorities to desist from granting permit to anyone to trade or erect any form of structures under the Eko bridge or its environs because such unbridled activities is always counter-productive.