



The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for the filing of employer’s annual tax returns by an additional two weeks to February 14, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by Ayodele Subair, executive chairman of LIRS, on Friday.

Earlier in January, the revenue service had said all employers of labour in the state must file their company’s annual tax returns on or before January 31, 2021, to avoid penalties for non-compliance.

According to the statement, the extension is in view of the challenges being experienced by businesses due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subair said: “Statutorily, the filing of company’s annual returns expires on January 31 of every fiscal year, and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters”.





“Taxpayers are thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.

“The extension of the deadline is also in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos state.”

LIRS implored employers with difficulties in filing company annual tax returns to seek assistance with specially designated staff at its tax stations.

It also urged employers experiencing difficulties to call its customer care representatives for support.

LIRS further appealed to Lagos residents to support the state government efforts by adhering strictly to the safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.