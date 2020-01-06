<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, has said construction work has resumed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, adding that traffic diversion for work to continue on the Kara bridge section would begin before weekend.

He said contractors have returned to all the construction sites in the state after yuletide.

Kuti told newsmen on the telephone on Monday that a large number of construction workers were back to site, while some were still returning.

He said the projects were picking up and would get massive soon.

“A large percentage of the workers resumed yesterday (Sunday); some are just coming in today (Monday) and work has started.

“On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we will probably commence diversion work on the Kara bridge towards the end of the week to ensure that workers fully resume; so we will plan our work,” he said.

Kuti further explained that contractors on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway were already back on site to continue the construction work.

Speaking on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, the controller said the issues slowing down the project were being resolved to ensure that the contractor returned to site.

“Lagosians should expect very serious work as we enter the New Year. We are starting heavily. We are in the dry season which is construction period. Work is starting; road users should expect construction activities all over the state.

“In all our projects, we hope to push very well; we want to hit the ground running early in the New Year,” he said.