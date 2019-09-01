<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the Federal Government prepares for partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday for repairs, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, says the project is still 40 per cent completed.

Kuti told newsman in Lagos on Sunday that the project, earlier targeted to be completed in 2017, would be finished by 2021/22 because the Federal Government had included some features that were missing in the old design.

He listed the additional features to include underpasses, footbridges, flyovers, toll plazas and road expansion.

Kuti said the additional features were responsible for the shift in the completion date; noting that the added features made the completion level to still be at 40 per cent, which it recorded months ago.

On the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, expected to serve as an alternative route as construction work progresses on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kuti said the project was about 18 per cent completed.

He, however, added that critical sections of the highway likely to cause gridlock had been stabilised.

“The (Ikorodu-Sagamu) highway is about 18 per cent completed, but I can tell you now for sure that there is great improvement on the road.

“What we did was, to first of all, tackle critical spots that caused traffic, and we are trying to link them up,” he told newsmen.

He said that the ministry of Works and Housing was working at night on some roads to ease gridlock.

“We have been fixing terrible but strategic roads. We are intervening here and there,’’ he said.