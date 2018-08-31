The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has assured motorists that its officials would be deployed to alleviate their sufferings during the temporary diversion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Friday.

According to him, the Command wishes to correct the erroneous impression by reiterating that the FRSC is not closing the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

Oladele explained that the facts as stated in the Command’s Traffic Advisory of Aug. 28, 2018 remained that Sagamu-bound traffic would be diverted from the Lagos-Sagamu carriageway at Km 26, about 200 meters from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Car Park C U-turn, to Km 28, just after the RCCG Main gate.

He further said that this was to enable Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to carry out rehabilitation works on the closed stretch of the Lagos-Sagamu carriageway.

Oladele said that the road rehabilitation would last for a period of 18 weeks, from Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 till Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

“We wish to reassure motorists that our operatives will be available to alleviate the discomfort the temporary diversion may cause.

“And I also want to emphasise the command’s commitment to ensure that traffic flows without obstruction, especially at the traffic diversion stretch during the period of the diversion of traffic.

“The FRSC therefore wishes to allay the fears and panic the publication may have caused motorists,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, advised members of the public to call the FRSC toll free number, in case of any emergency.