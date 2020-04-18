<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Contrary to viral reports on social media platforms indicating that Kupa Medical Centre, Ajao Estate, Lagos had admitted two COVID-19 patients, the management of the hospital has debunked the allegations, saying no such incident took place.

In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday night, Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ifeanyi Godwin said the allegation was the handiwork of some industry competitors.

Describing the “anonymous” allegation as “puerile” efforts by industry competitors to drag KUPA’s revered image and reputation into public apathy,” Dr Godwin expressed shock that such “malicious reports of a purported admission of two COVID-19 patients” went viral despite the fact that it had no official source.

“We want to categorically state that the viral report being criminally circulated by these agents is, first and foremost, spurious and without any iota of truth in it,” he said. “It is merely an unfortunate and desperate attempt by our competitors to create unnecessary fear and panic in the minds of the public as it relates to patronage by current and prospective clients/patients.”

The statement further noted that at no time did the hospital admit any such patients.





“As a renowned medical institution which has been in the business of taking care of patients and saving lives for many decades, we are versed with the tenets of corporate social responsibility and are equally responsive to the current exigencies and precautionary steps already outlined by the NCDC and could not have dared death by carelessly admitting patents without caution.”

According to Dr Godwin, “suspicion or allegation, however probable, can never take the place of evidence under our legal system.

“We are thus working assiduously to get to the root source of this frivolous but damaging allegation which even the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) can vehemently deny.”

Dr Godwin said that the NCDC would authoritatively confirm that at no time did any of its staff come to KUPA Medical Centre to evacuate any COVID-19 corpses, a situation he said was an “eloquent testimony to the falsehood of the malicious allegation now going viral.

“We are however taking all necessary steps and leaving no stone unturned to get to the root source of the allegation to help us legally do the needful,” he said. “We remain committed to the Federal Government’s laid-down regulations regarding COVID-19 cases and will continue to save lives within the context of professional medical guidelines.

“More than ever, our experienced team of consultants and medical experts will remain committed to serving and taking care of Nigerians.”