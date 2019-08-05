<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has begun the sale of its popular brand of rice, LAKE Rice, in preparation for the coming Eid-el-Kabir celebration, but at an increased prices.

The 50Kg bag of LAKE Rice, which used to sell at N12,000 is now N14,000; 25kg bag which formerly sold at N6,000 is now N7,000 while 10kg bag will go for N3, 000 instead of the normal N2000.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Olayiwole Onasanya, who announced the commencement of the LAKE Rice warned that the edible commodity should not be sold above the approved prices.

Onasanya noted that the LAKE Rice were available for sales at its sales centres across the State, including the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary added that other centres were the LAKE Rice Sales Center at Temu Farm Service Center, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Center, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Ministry of Agriculture Area Office, Ajah and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Center, Rowe Park at Yaba.

Onasanya reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards boosting food security in the State, stressing that government would continue to ensure the adequate production and fair distribution of the LAKE Rice across the State with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centers in the State.

While wishing Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general a very happy Eid celebration, the Permanent Secretary assured that the state government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes that would enhance the availability of food in the State in line with the THEMES agenda of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the State.