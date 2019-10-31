<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has pledged to build a society of resourceful youth whose potential can be harnessed to drive the Greater Lagos ambition.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2019 diction of the Ibile Youth Academy Leadership Training held at Onikan Youth Centre, Lagos Island.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Yewande Falugba, said the workshop is ongoing simultaneously across the state’s five divisions.

He said it has been a symbolic avenue to inculcate in the youth the virtues of citizenship, leadership and volunteerism for the development of the nation.

According to him, IBILE leadership training has evolved to provide positive thinking for the state’s youths through strategic engagement with distinguished members of the society who have become their role models.

“This leadership training platform commenced in 2017 with the aim of providing a safe place for the youth to learn through recreation and leadership activities and also to engage in programmes of generation-changing dimension that would promote a commitment to learning positive values, healthy habits”, Dawodu said.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the IBILE Youth Academy is designed to orientate and enlighten participants on various social, economic, political and environmental issues.

Among the objectives of the programme, he noted, is to improve the leadership abilities of the youth and advance their socio-economic

thinking for them to meaningfully contribute to the state’s vision and policies.

“The leadership training is to help the participants to chart a path for a progressive and prosperous adult life thereby creating a sustainable society in Lagos State”, he said.

The Commissioner also revealed that the training will offer the best 10 participants from each of the five Divisions the opportunity to proceed to the second phase of the programme where they will be camped for further exposure to detailed leadership principles.

He said the initiative since its inception in 2017 has produced an ambassadorial team that has implemented various impactful projects in communities across the state.