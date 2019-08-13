<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wife of Lagos State Governor Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to live as one.

She said it is in doing so that the government will remain focused to deliver on its promises and develop the state.

She spoke on Monday at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja during the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu admonished Lagosians to be thankful to Almighty Allah that peace and harmony reigned in the state.

She said Islam does not only preach unity, but also laid down rules and practices, which help to promote unity and togetherness.

“For example, the Jama’h (congregational) prayers and the Hajj are meant to foster togetherness; togetherness and mutual co-operation bring prosperity to all. This creates bond of friendship and helpfulness to one another in times of need. It gives rise to strength and power to face an enemy,” Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said.

She added that the Sallah brings everybody together not as Muslims or Christians, but as one family either by blood or by friendship.

“The Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) said: ‘Togetherness promotes goodness and separation causes misery. Allah (God) supports those living together, eating together. The blessings (of Allah) lie in togetherness.’”

The governor’s wife said the celebration is significant because it symbolises the faith of Ibrahim in Allah, which made him want to sacrifice his only son to Allah in obedience to His command.

Delivering a lecture earlier, Dr. Luqmon Abdulraheem from the Nigeria America University, Yola, Adamawa State, said Prophet Ibrahim’s life demonstrated sound faith in Allah, submission to the will of Allah, nation building and hospitality, which everybody must emulate.

He implored Lagosians to key into the development agenda of the Lagos State Government as contained in the THEMES programme of the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration.

Dignitaries at the celebration included former governors of Lagos State Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Rear Admiral (retd.) Ndubuisi Kanu, ex-Deputy Governor Dr. Idiat Adebule, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor’s Advisory Council, Lanre Razaq, Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) Prof. Lanre Fagbohoun, Lagos APC Chairman Tunde Balogun, APC Women Leader for Southwest and Lagos Yeye Kemi Nelson, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and others.