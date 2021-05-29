Wife of the Lagos State Governor Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has presented three utility vehicles to critical government agencies to help their fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) of the Ministry of Justice; Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, were beneficiaries of the vehicles.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the vehicles at the Lagos House in Ikeja, said the donation was a culmination of several months of brainstorming and collaborative action among various agencies.

She said: “In the course of our numerous meetings, we realised that some critical stakeholders require additional utility vehicles to scale-up awareness and galvanise action to combat violence against our women and children.





“We reached out to well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and government establishments for support, and the Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) graciously honored our request and supported us with this three utility vehicles.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bay thanked Mrs. Sanwo-Olu for the gesture, and said the vehicles would give the needed impetus to the fight against SGBV.

Chief Executive Officer of LSLB Bashir Are said the gesture was in furtherance of the agency’s vision to support good causes to make the state a safe and comfortable place for all residents.

“Part of the reasons why we are established is to take care of good causes in the society, and domestic and gender-based violence is something that we should not take it lightly. This is why we have decided to support this cause so that there will be logistics to manage, trace and find a resolution to these vices in our society,” he said.