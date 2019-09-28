<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to shun violence and continue to live in peace and harmony in order to build a better Nigeria.

The Governor made this call today at a Special Jumat Service organized to commemorate the 59th Independence Day Celebrations at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stressed that the nation cannot develop if there is violence, killing and fighting amongst its citizens. He, therefore, urged everyone with a violent disposition to have a rethink, as it is ungodly to kill anybody in Islam.

According to him, “It is clear in Islam that if you kill a soul, you have killed a nation. Whatever the grievances are, let us all sit down and resolve it, to have a nation where we will live in peace and harmony, where we will be able to fulfill Allah destiny”.

He disclosed that his dream for Nigeria is for all Nigerians to live in peace and utilize their God giving talents for a better nation which cannot be achieved when there is fighting, no peace and violence.

Speaking further, the Governor stated that Nigeria is a good country and it will be better if all citizens are upright, do what is right always and care for one another.

“If we care for our neighbours, our nation will be great, whatever action we take we must understand that it affects others, as such whatever the occupation you practice, know that your action will affect others”.

The Governor also enjoined parents to always create time to take care of their children and ensure that they fulfill all their obligations as parents thereby ensuring that the children are responsible to themselves, their neighbours and the country at large.

“We must fulfill all obligations to them, we have to train them, give them not only education or religious training but also give moral training.

Earlier in his message, the residence Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Sheikh AbdulHakeem AbdulGafar stated that the celebration calls for reflection and called on leaders and citizens alike to be contented.

He added that diligent and united front was necessary to aggregate the people’s collective strength to survive the trying and challenging times in the country stressing the need for peaceful coexistence among citizens. The cleric, therefore, charged all Nigerians to always pray for the good of the country and spiritual guidance for its leaders.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbule-Yusuf, called on Nigerians to be patriotic in their actions and love one another irrespective of tribe, religion or group.