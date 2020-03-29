<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Temitope Adewale, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to take advantage of the stay-at-home period to fix some of the bad roads in the state.

Adewale, who made this call via a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, predicted that the next few days will witness lowest vehicular movement on the state roads.

He pointed out that this period will afford contractors who are yet to start work the opportunity to move to site, while those already on site can work at a faster pace.

While noting that Sanwo-Olu had vehemently insisted on rehabilitating bad roads in the state, the lawmaker, who represents Ifako/Ijaiye Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, appealed to the governor to direct all contractors to make use of the stay-at-home period, to move to site.

According to him, “Mr Governor, the next few days will witness the lowest of vehicular movement on our roads, which you have vehemently insisted on rehabilitating and reconstructing in some cases.





“Mr. Governor, please kindly direct all contractors and the relevant arms of the government to make use of this stay at home opportunity to increase their work rates and in some cases move to sites so as to eliminate the traffic caused by ongoing constructions at same time in the state.

The lawmaker also commended the efforts of the governor so far at combating the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, saying that Sanwo-Olu had shown that he cares about the people’s welfare.

“While I continue to applaud you on the aggressive preventive measure you have taken to protect the people of Lagos against the COVID -19, I also want to commend you on the steps taken to enforce the social distancing by closing down public and private schools, Mosque and Churches, Night clubs and Bars.

“I make bold to say that you have indeed shown that your government cares about the people and you are passionate. I will continue to thank you and we shall continue to support your government. Thank you,” Adewale added.